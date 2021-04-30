Odisha: Projects worth ₹ 121 crores approved; ‘Mo School’ project in 33,000 schools; 5.6 lakh join their alma mater

Bhubaneswar : The 24th Executive Council meeting of Mo School Abhiyan’ was held on

Friday under the chairmanship of Shri Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary, S&ME Dept. The meeting, which was held in virtual mode this month in view of COVID-19 outbreak, approved projects worth ₹ 121.26 crore in 24 districts of Odisha.

In the last one month, more than 36,000 alumni have joined the Mo School Abhiyan and have donated ₹ 5.20 crore for the development of their respective schools. The alumni contributed ₹ 1.77 crore in Balasore, ₹ 53.54 lakh in Cuttack, ₹ 36.33 lakh in Bhadrak, ₹ 33.18 lakh in Angul and ₹ 18.54 lakh in Bargarh. In addition, a financial aid of ₹ 35.55 crore has been granted to Mo School Abhiyan from various CSR funds for the development of government schools in the state. The executive council has approved a total of ₹ 121.26 crore projects including double the matching grants by the state govt in

addition to the funds.

Balasore records the highest amount of donor contribution for 5th consecutive time with ₹ 1.77 crore. To date, as many as 5.6 lakh alumni have been associated with the Mo School Abhiyan, while more than 33,000 schools in all districts of the state have joined the campaign. Alumni Connected for the Month of March EC is 36,311. With this, Mo School’s total no of Connected Alumni goes up to 5,06,386.

As a token of gratitude, it has been decided that ‘Thank you Letters’ will be given to the alumni involved in the Mo School Abhiyan through special programs at the district, block and school levels. Felicitation programme conducted in 13 districts in collaboration with district administrations under the leadership of District Collectors. All district will complete the School level distribution by 15th May.

The 5T High School Transformation Program is among the most important program of Mo

School Abhiyan. High school transformation programme will be implemented by MSAPS in coordination with S & ME Department, District Collector cum Chairperson, Mo School DLCs, OSEPA, BSE and TE & SCERT. Mo School Abhiyan has received CSR Funds for High School Transformation Programme from various industrial houses and other agencies.

Selected 1000 schools (5T High School Transformation & selected SAP schools) will roll out the Energy Club Activities with support from Centre for environment Studies and will receive yearly grants of Rs 10,000/ per school towards its programme from the state energy department.

Similarly, schools have been instructed to complete projects under Mo School Abhiyan on time. Dignified auditors have been deployed to maintain transparency in the work. After the request of Chief Minister, the interest of alumni and eminent personalities in the School Adoption Program under the Mo School Abhiyan has skyrocketed. While people from various sectors have joined the program, virtual meetings are being organized by ‘Mo School’’ with the principals of adopted schools in stages. To date, 1,380 individuals have expressed their interestin adopting various schools. Virtual meetings regarding the School Adoption Program between Head Masters, Alumni and Mentors will be held on May 10 across the state. Of the 1380 adopted schools, the HMs of every school will conduct individual virtual meetings with the mentors, alumni members and the senior officials of S&ME Dept. The main objective of the meeting is to chalk out plans for the all round development of the schools.

Among others Director, Secondary Education, Director, Elementary Education, Director, TE & SCERT, Additional secretary, S&ME Department, Financial Advisor, OSEPA, Chief Operating Officer, Mo School Abhiyan and OSD-Mo School Abhiyan participated in the meeting.