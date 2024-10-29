Odisha produced 31 varieties of ornamental fish, according to fisheries minister Mallick

Bhubaneswar: On Tuesday, Gokulananda Mallick, the minister of MSME and fisheries and ADR for Odisha, expressed his satisfaction with the state’s production of 38 crore spawn and 31 types of ornamental fish this fiscal year. Mallick made this statement at the opening of the 4-day Biofloc and Pisci-culture Practices in GP Tanks training program for WSHDS at Kausalyaganga, here. Speaking to the female trainees, Mallick claimed that the State’s fish production would rise with the use of technology and the best possible skill development. In order to better the socioeconomic circumstances of women in the state, he continued, women are urged to embrace scientific pisciculture techniques to increase fish production.

The minister also recommended that women pursue additional careers in horticulture, MSME, and animal resource development. When Minister Mallick visited the Government Fish Seed Farm, he was impressed with the State’s mega hatchery’s holistic and comprehensive development plans for the growth of the fish farming community. The minister proposed expanding the State Fishermen’s Cooperative Federation, expressing delight at the record production of around 38 crore spawn during the current fiscal year and the breeding of about 31 different types of ornamental fishes there. The visit was attended by senior personnel, Jagadish Chandra Panda, the deputy director of fisheries (training), S.S. Singh, the deputy director of FISHCOPFED, and Debananda Bhanja, the additional director of fisheries (technical).