Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Private Bus Owners’ Association in Odisha threatened the government to go on strike for an indefinite period from July 1 if their 9-point charter of demands is not met by June 30.

As per reports, the decision has been taken at the Association’s Executive committee meeting in Bhubaneswar.

While, earlier the private bus owners had announced to ply 100 special buses during Rath Yatra in Puri from July 1.