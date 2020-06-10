Odisha Pradesh Congress demanded clarification from CM Naveen Patnaik over alleged irregularities in procurement of PPE

Bhubaneswar: Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Niranjan Patnaik on Tuesday demanded a clarification from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the alleged irregularities in the procurement of PPE (personal protective equipment) kits for Covid-19.

Stating that there was massive corruption in the purchase of PPEs, the PCC chief also demanded resignation of the concerned Ministers and action against all others involved in the “corruption”.

He said that when other States purchased masks at Rs 1.34 and Rs 8.47 per piece, Odisha procured 30 lakh masks from a Tamil Nadu company at Rs 16. As such, the BJD Government paid Rs 4.80 crore instead of Rs 2.40 crore. “An independent inquiry must find out who benefitted from this scam,” demanded Patnaik.

