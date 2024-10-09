Odisha Posts Seven 2023 Batch IAS Officers to Executive Roles in Various Municipalities

Seven IAS officers from the 2023 batch have been appointed as Executive Officers of various Municipalities in Odisha, as per a notification from the Housing and Urban Development Department.

Ms. Ashni AL will serve as the Executive Officer of Rairangpur Municipality in Mayurbhanj District for three weeks, from October 27 to November 17, 2024.

Ms. Tejaswini Behera has been assigned to Talcher Municipality in Angul district, while Abhishek Dilip will oversee Jaleswar Municipality in Balasore district.

Ms. Pranita Dash will serve as the Executive Officer for Hinjilicut Municipality in Ganjam district, and Ms. Preksha Agrawal will take charge at Anandpur Municipality in Keonjhar district.

Current Executive Officers in these municipalities will continue as Additional Executive Officers during the training period for the newly appointed IAS officers.