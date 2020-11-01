Odisha: Post COVID Care Speciality Clinic Opens in Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences

Bhubaneswar: The dedicated Covid Hospital managed by Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has treated over 5600 Covid-19 patients so far during the present pandemic. Most of these patients do come for routine check-up after discharge. Some of these patients persist to have weakness, general fatigue, breathlessness, body pain and joint pain even after a few months of discharge. Most of these patients are elderly and have residual lung and kidney injury and inflammation lasting for a long time.

KIMS hospital has opened a Speciality Clinic in its OPD complex to cater to such patients suffering from post-Covid syndrome. Senior Specialists of Internal Medicine and Respiratory Medicine will be attending to these patients on all working days from 10 AM to 1 PM. Patients who would be having lungs or kidney injury will be investigated and, if required, referred to Rheumatologist, Cardiologist, Neurologist or Psychiatrist.

This speciality clinic will be of immense help to those who have been discharged from Covid hospital, but develop symptoms even after getting some treatment and have associated diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and heart diseases.

