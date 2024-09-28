Odisha Police to Get Boost with New Outposts and Home Guard Recruitment, CM Reveals Plan

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced a comprehensive plan to modernize the Odisha Police, aiming to make it one of the best in the country. A special battalion will be established for the Puri Temple, with the recruitment of 1,043 personnel for the smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra. Additionally, 2,098 home guards will be recruited, and police stations will receive 9,000 motorcycles and extra four-wheelers for better emergency response.

CM Majhi stated that 10 police outposts will be set up in medical colleges, alongside 10 new ODRAF units, bringing the total to 30 across the state. Furthermore, three additional battalions of the Odisha State Striking Force will be created to enhance police capabilities.