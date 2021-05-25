Odisha police teams intensified evacuation drive, evacuated & shifted 81,661 people from vulnerable areas to cyclone centres so far

Bhubaneswar: In coastal districts of Odisha, police teams have intensified the evacuation drive and evacuated & shifted 81,661 people from vulnerable areas to cyclone centres so far. The operation is being expedited and will be finished by the evening informed YK Jethwa, ADG (Law & Order).

60 formations of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been deployed in vulnerable areas for post-cyclone rescue & recovery. 55 platoons of Odisha State Armed Police will assist them. ODRAF teams have been provided with high-end equipment says Odisha ADG (L&O) YK Jethwa