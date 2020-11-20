Puri: Three cops of Baselisahi police station have also been suspended. Odisha Police suspends SI Biplab Ku Pradhan & two constables of Baselisahi police station in Puri suspended. Odisha DGP suspends Smruti Prava Pradhan, IIC of Birmitrapur Police Station in Sundargarh district for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty.

S.I. Biplab Kumar Pradhan, C/345 Jagannath Swain, C/1213 Babuli Behera all of Baselisahi PS of Puri District are placed under suspension for gross misconduct and negligence in duty. — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) November 20, 2020

