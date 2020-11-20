Odisha Police suspends SI Biplab Ku Pradhan & two constables of Baselisahi police station in Puri

Puri: Three cops of Baselisahi police station have also been suspended. Odisha Police suspends SI Biplab Ku Pradhan & two constables of Baselisahi police station in Puri suspended. Odisha DGP suspends Smruti Prava Pradhan, IIC of Birmitrapur Police Station in Sundargarh district for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty.

