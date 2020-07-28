Odisha Police STF seizes 850 kg Ganja (cannabis/ Marijuana) at Pitaguda, Nandpur, arrested 5 persons

13

Koraput: Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch seizes 850 kg Ganja (cannabis/ Marijuana) at Pitaguda, Nandpur. Three peddlers from UP along with two locals arrested. Case registered at Nandpur police station, Koraput.

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR