Koraput: Koraput Town Police seized huge quantity of Ganja weighing about 1752 kgs concealed within ginger packets and also seized 4 vehicles (Truck, Bolero, Car and motor cycle) and arrested 8 accused persons vide PS case no.74 dtd. 11.03.2021 U/S 20(b)(ii)(C)/29 NDPS Act.

