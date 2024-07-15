Odisha Police Officer Arrested in Chhattisgarh with Cannabis Worth Rs 2 Lakh

Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) an institute of Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC), Department of Biotechnology, Govt. of India hosted a successful industry meet, SYNCHN 2024 (Synergy in science built through elements of collaboration for high quality data & expertise in NCR Biotech Cluster), on July 14th, 2024 in its campus. This event brought together stakeholders from the biotechnology industry, including representatives from startups, established companies, and policymakers. The focus of SYNCHN 2024 was to foster and strengthen academia-industry collaborations, with a particular emphasis on THSTI’s role in propelling biomanufacturing advancements.

Prof. Vinod K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Prof. Paul commended the leadership of THSTI and DBT for their initiative in hosting SYNCHN 2024. He expressed the government’s strong support for academia-industry collaborations, deeming them essential for India’s progress. Emphasizing the urgency of such partnerships, Prof. Paul called for 100-day missions to drive bioinnovation and establish India as a global supply chain leader, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Prof. Nirmal K. Ganguly, former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), was the Guest of Honor. In his address, Prof. Ganguly highlighted the critical importance of collaboration between academic and industrial sectors in the field of medical biotechnology. He commended THSTI for its efforts in bringing together stakeholders from diverse areas with a shared focus on bio-innovation and biomanufacturing.

Prof. Ganesan Karthikeyan, Executive Director of THSTI, in his address shared the vision behind SYNCHN 2024 and the significance of industry partnerships in advancing translational research. Prof. Karthikeyan emphasized THSTI’s commitment to leveraging its research expertise and cutting-edge facilities to empower industry partners and further translational research efforts. He also expressed his gratitude to DBT for their support in facilitating SYNCHN 2024.

In his address to the gathering, Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Director General, Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) and Secretary, Department of Biotechnology appreciated the efforts of THSTI in hosting SYNCHN 2024 by bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders. He highlighted the importance of academia-industry collaboration for bio-innovation and said that the NCR Biotech cluster is well-equipped to meet industry demands.

During the industry meet, representatives from industry and start-ups shared their insights on the perspectives of academic-industry collaborations and appreciated the initiative of THSTI to bring together various stakeholders. Some of the key industry speakers were from Serum Institute of India, Panacea Biotech, Miltenyi Biotech, Indian Immunologicals Limited, etc.

SYNCHN 2024 had focused parallel breakout sessions, fostering one-on-one interactions between industry representatives and THSTI’s principal investigators. Delegates also had a tour of THSTI’s research laboratories and facilities during their interactions at THSTI.

The industry representatives also interacted with young researchers at THSTI and provided valuable insights into industry expectations for doctoral graduates.

About BRIC

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, with the approval of the cabinet, has subsumed its 13 Autonomous Institutions (AIs) and created one Autonomous Body, the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC), as a registered Society. BRIC is intended to integrate the multi-disciplinary research, training, and innovation programs operational across various DBT institutions for maximum impact and establish structures that leverage existing strengths to build systemic collaborations, identify convergent directions, and set a clear path for translation and asset monetization.

About BRIC-THSTI

The institute acts as a catalyst to translate fundamental discoveries by building rigorous clinical research capacity and enabling a faster transition of discoveries from bench to bedside. THSTI is housed within the NCR Biotech Science Cluster in Faridabad. The institute has four core facilities viz. Small Animal Facility, Data Management Center, Biorepository, and Bioassay Laboratory that serves not only the research programs of THSTI but also the NCR Biotech Science Cluster and other academic and industrial partners.