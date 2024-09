Odisha Police reviewed security for PM Narendra Modi’s visit on September 17. Modi will arrive at 11:35 am, launch the ‘Subhadra Yojana,’ and leave by 1:25 pm. Security includes route barricades, bomb disposal checks, and a temporary control room. BJP leaders aim for a large turnout, especially of women. The ‘Subhadra Yojana’ offers Rs 10,000 annually for five years to women aged 21-60, benefiting over one crore people.