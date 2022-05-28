Crime InvestigationOdia OrbitOdisha

Odisha Police Busted Illegal Arms Racket In Puri, Seven Held

By OdAdmin

Puri: Odisha Police have busted an illegal arms racket with the arrested of seven persons In Puri Saturday. Besides, four country-made pistols have been seized from the accused persons.

The accused have been identified as Ratikanta Parida, Bikram Panda, Ashok Sahu, Rudra Prasad Rout, Harishchandra Prusty, Lokanath Das and Ranjit Kumar Mohanty.

“Four cases have been registered against them. The accused will be produced in the court today,” said a police official.

Police said that as many as 16 firearms have been seized so far this year during the special drive, added the police official.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.