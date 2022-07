Bhubaneswar : As many as 722 drivers have been arrested in three months by the Odisha police in a state-wide joint drive against drunk driving .

The September 2019 amendment of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 mentions that in the case of drunken driving, first-time offenders will face imprisonment up to six months and/or fine up to Rs.10, 000. The second offence, if within two years, can lead to up to two years prison term and/or fine of Rs. 15,000.