Odisha Poised to Become a Hub for Defence Manufacturing

Bhubaneswar : Odisha, a state known for its rich natural resources and growing industrial base, with its strategic location, well-developed infrastructure, and government initiatives, has immense potential to become a prominent hub for producing defence equipment and materials.

A panel discussion was organised by OASME and FUTUREX, titled “Unlocking Odisha’s Defence Manufacturing Potential” focusing on integrating advanced plastics and packaging technologies into defence manufacturing.

The seminar was attended by Chief Guest Dr. B. K. Das, Director General (ECS), DRDO, Govt. of India. Ministry of Defence, and dignitaries & Industry Exports like Vice Admiral Ramakant Pattanaik, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retired), Capt. Rajendra Mishra, Officer-in-Charge. Indigenization unit (East), Indian Navy, Maj. Gen. Ramesh Chandra Padhi, Former Addl Surveyor General of India & Professor emeritus, Shri. Sukanta Kumar Mullick, Director, ACURATE Engineering Cluster, Shri. Jaya Prakash Biswal, Chairman, ACURATE Engineering Cluster, Shri Malaya Kumar Mahapatro, CMOS, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Sunabeda, Koraput, Shri P. K. Gupta, IEDS, Jt. Director & HOO, MSME DFO, Ministry of MSME Govt of India whi discussed on Leveraging Odisha’s MSME sector to support defence production, exploring innovations in materials and technologies for defence applications, and Government initiatives to promote local manufacturing and strengthen Odisha’s position in the national defence supply chain.

Odisha’s The state’s growing emphasis on innovation, coupled with advancements in plastics processing and packaging technologies, is positioning Odisha to meet the evolving needs of the defence sector. With the government’s focus on establishing manufacturing clusters and promoting research and development, the integration of these technologies will enable Odisha to offer a complete and competitive suite of defence solutions. By leveraging its manufacturing prowess and adopting advanced plastics and packaging techniques, Odisha has the potential to become a critical centre for cutting-edge defence production, contributing significantly to India’s defence self-reliance and technological advancement.

The future of defence manufacturing hinges on advanced materials and cutting-edge technologies. Odisha’s MSME sector is already making strides in the development of innovative materials such as advanced composites, specialized alloys, and high-performance plastics, all of which are essential for defence applications. With a strong foundation in sectors like steel, metalworking, and engineering, Odisha’s small and medium enterprises can further enhance their capabilities in the production of lightweight, durable, and efficient defence products, including armoured vehicles, communication systems, and aerospace components.

The potential of Odisha’s defence manufacturing sector is attracting attention from both domestic and international investors, making it an exciting time for the state as it looks to expand its role in the national and global defence supply chain. Discussions around integrating new materials, advanced technologies, and local manufacturing strategies will empower businesses in Odisha to become integral players in the national defence supply chain. By capitalizing on these opportunities, Odisha can further strengthen its position as a hub for manufacturing excellence, driving both economic growth and self-reliance in the defence sector.

Notably, Odisha is also home to several defence and aerospace companies, as well as research and development centres, contributing to innovation and technological advancements in defence equipment. The state’s focus on fostering public-private partnerships and attracting foreign investment is expected to drive further growth in the defence manufacturing landscape.