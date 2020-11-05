Odisha: PG Entrance merit list to be out on Nov 16

Bhubaneswar: The merit list for the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET)-2020 that was scheduled to be declared on November 10 would now be out on November 16.

A notification regarding the revised timeline was issued by the Higher Education Department on Thursday.

Students can update their marks on the SAMS website portal by 11.45 pm of November 10. The admission process by the respective universities and colleges offering PG teaching facility would be over by December 10, the notification said. The entrance was conducted at 26 centres from October 12 to 22 with adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines. Over 62,000 students had appeared in the entrance.

Earlier, the department had informed that admission would be held in 83 streams this academic session.

Selection of candidates for the admission would be made on basis marks (70 out of 100 in entrance and 30 career marks). The department had made it clear that PG classes would be held online if the State Government delayed in taking a decision for reopening of schools and colleges.

