Bhubaneswar : In a tragic incident, a Bhubaneswar-bound passenger bus caught fire after crashing to the boundary of a bridge in the Baramunda area , on Monday.

According to sources, the passenger bus, bearing registration number OD 03 C 2588, was en route to Bhubaneswar from Phulbani when the driver lost control on the wheels and the vehicle crashed into the boundary of the bridge near Baramunda bus stand. Thereafter, it caught fire due to short-circuit.