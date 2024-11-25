Odisha Parba: A Festival that Reclaimed Odia Identity in India’s Heart

By Nabajyoti Das

Imagine Delhi’s bustling cityscape, and in the midst of it, vibrant appliqué lamps in the lined up trees, echoes of twin conch shells, and tribal drums reverberating in the air. Seven years ago, the story started with Delhi witnessing an aesthetically decorated India Gate circle, the inviting colourful lamps in trees announcing the arrival of Odisha Parba in the lawns of India

Gate. The Parba transformed the capital’s central lawns into a canvas painted with the spirit of Odisha. It wasn’t just a festival but connecting thousands of Odias in Delhi, who found themselves amidst their roots and rich heritage in the fast-paced capital city. For Delhiites, it was an invitation to dive into a world rarely explored—a rich culture, often obscured, now

displayed in it’s illuminated glory.



People like us who lived in the city for last three decades, Odia identity outside Odisha has often struggled with recognition, either mistaken for South Indian or Madrasis or Bengali. Odia gatherings and celebrations were known to take place in modest settings, small halls, or usually at revered Jagannatha Temples in Hauz Khas and Tyagraj Nagar, doubling up as

cultural community centers for Odias. But the perspective changed when Odisha Parba brought an entire culture into the heart of India’s capital, and with it, a fresh wave of Odia asmita.

This year, Odisha Parba 2024 went beyond and scaled a new height. Inaugurated by President Shrimati Draupadi Murmu and concluded with an eloquent speech from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Parba took its place as a nationally recognised event. For the first time, the Odia community witnessed the highest power and dignitaries of India honouring their culture, an unimaginable achievement a decade ago. This is the only Odia event in the history where President of the country, Prime Minister and Chief Minister of the State graced a single Odia event. This will be remembered in the almanac of great Odisha events. With each year, this festival has not only grown in scale but has also become a beacon of pride, carving a distinct place for Odisha on the cultural map of India.

Odisha Parba 2024 did not only focus on traditional arts. The festival introduced a section dedicated to the state’s innovative startups, showcasing of Odisha’s aspiring character. Young entrepreneurs shared stories of creativity and resilience, a testament to Odisha’s transition from a land celebrated for heritage to one that actively shapes the nation’s future.

Social media influencers from Odisha were invited to the Parba keeping in tune with the rising role of social media in shaping the narrative for a society. Together, they helped connecting the festival to younger audiences, both offline and online.

Prime Minister Modi’s speech struck a deep chord with Odias. With references in his speech to cultural icons like Bhima Bhoi, Dasia Bauri, Bhakta Salabega and Sarala Das, he connected the richness of Odia history to the present. This wasn’t merely an acknowledgment of Odisha’s past contributions but a commitment to its future. When he announced that the

next Pravasi Bharatiya Divas would be held in Odisha, it was indeed rekindled the hope of bringing the spotlight back to the State . This would be the first time that the celebrated global gathering of NRIs would bring the world’s attention to Odisha—a state brimming with potential waiting to be unlocked.

But Odisha Parba is not just about grand cultural gestures. It’s about the sounds and colours that transport you to the temples of Puri, the villages of Sambalpur, and the workshops of thousand weavers and craftsmen across the state. In the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, people were greeted with the sight and sound of jodi-sankha (twin conch shells), tribal drums, and the mridanga from Odia sankirtan. These traditional instruments, along with the festival’s cultural programs, showcased an Odisha that is bold, unapologetically vibrant, and ready to be witnessed.

Nation building needs imagination. The imagination of Odisha Parba was of Dharmendra Pradhan, the present Education minister of India, a tall stature leader from Odisha. The great leader late Biju Pattanayak in Odisha was called as ‘Prabada Purusha’ or ‘Man of legends’. He was known for thinking big, for the state and country. We have seen that streak in Shri

Pradhan, who dares to think big. This is precisely he mentioned in his opening remarks. He reminded the audience of the early days when organizing an Odia festival in Delhi often challenged with financial and logistical challenges and couldn’t make a bigger impact. This prompted Pradhan to make Odisha Parba a symbol of Odia pride in Delhi in the nation’s

capital.

Odia Samaj and it’s team of dedicated volunteers, could turn the Odisha Parba into a grand spectacle, a potpourri of culture, cuisine and crafts. Today, the success of Odisha Parba speaks for itself. More than anything, Odisha Parba has given Odias a sense of belonging, a platform to express their culture and heritage, not quietly or cautiously, but boldly. Through the

shimmering lights, open mic sessions, and a three-day parade of Odissi dance, Paika martial arts, folk performances, and a rich tapestry of music, Odisha Parba proclaimed that Odias are here—not just in the capital but in the heart of India. It’s an Odisha filled with courage, creativity, and confidence, a new identity that Odias everywhere can proudly embrace.

This festival is more than an annual event now setting the bar very high. Nevertheless, Odisha Parba makes a lasting statement that Odisha is the bright spot in the east. The land of Kharavela, that land of revolutionary martyr Jai Rajguru is all poised to become the sun rising from the east. This is a new Odisha we all want to see.

(The author is a Delhi based Odia entrepreneur and culture and literature enthusiast)