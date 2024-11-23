Odisha Parba 2024: Day Two-Cultural Bonanza Resonates with Grace and Glory

New Delhi : The second day of the 7th edition of Bharat Ka Garv, Odisha Parba illuminated the heart of Delhi, leaving an indelible mark on the audience. With the stunning blend of tradition and innovation, the event celebrated Odisha’s rich art, culture, and heritage like never before.

Odisha Parba 2024 was honored by the presence of several dignitaries who added to the grandeur of the event. Shri Tankadhar Tripathy, MLA-Jharsuguda, brought a special sense of pride to the occasion with his emphasis on Odisha’s contribution to India’s cultural and academic landscape. Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of School Education, along with Shri Chamu Krishna Shastri, an eminent educationist and Sanskrit scholar, highlighted the educational and cultural significance of the festivities. Shri Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Shri Siddhartha Pradhan, President of Odia Samaj, graced the occasion with his invaluable support in preserving Odisha’s cultural legacy, reiterated the significance of Odisha as a cultural jewel of India.

The evening saw profound performance of Nritya Vedanta – a fusion of Odissi and Chhau dance, by legendary Guru Sudarshan Sahoo and his talented disciples. The sacred message of peace conveyed through every movement of the graceful dance mesmerized the audience, highlighting the timeless beauty of Odisha’s art and dance traditions.

Adding an extraordinary flair, the aerial artistry of Mallakhamba, performed by the ‘Fate Fighters’, filled the venue with energy, showcasing the strength and elegance of Odisha’s historic aerial sport. The rhythm and grace that followed with Sanskriti Dhara, a vibrant expression of Western Odisha’s dance traditions, took the audience on a cultural journey, celebrating the soul of Sambalpuri and tribal folk dance.

The evening continued to captivate with the rhythmic beats of Ghudka Dhwani, a tribute to the tribal rhythm of Gudka by the Koshal Folk Academy. The dynamic Adi Nrutya – a rap revolution by Happy Stid (Shri Prayas Bahidar), injected a fresh burst of energy into the festival, bridging modernity with tradition. Other highlights included Gotipua Nritya Utsav by Aradhana Dance Academy, where young dancers wowed the crowd with their acrobatics and grace. The soulful symphony by renowned artists Ms. Dipti Rekha Padhi, Ms. Barnali Hota, and Shri Abhijeet Mishra resonated deeply, leaving the audience spellbound.

The handicrafts and textile stalls were a major draw, with the authentic Sambalpuri sarees and Odisha’s famed paddy crafts, particularly from Nabrangpur, showcasing intricate artistry that requires up to 10 days of meticulous weaving. Sabai Grass home décor and the Pattachitra handicrafts from Raghurajpur brought Odisha’s traditional craftsmanship to the forefront, drawing significant crowds and admiration. These stalls, alongside others, exemplified Odisha’s rich and diverse artisanal heritage.

A literary conclave added intellectual depth to the event, featuring luminaries such as Dr. Pratibha Ray (Chair), Prof. Basant Kumar Panda, Prof. Damayanti Beshra, Ramjit Tudu, Dr. Rudrani Mohanty, and Dr. Rajendra Padhi. Moderated by Paramita Satapathy, the session delved into Odisha’s literary treasures, inspiring a deeper appreciation for its cultural narrative. Meanwhile, a live show of varied social media influencers meet’ gave attendees the unique opportunity to interact with their favorite digital creators, gaining valuable insights into social media’s role in career growth and its evolving impact.

The evening’s diverse performances and the massive footfall are a testament to the growing reverence and admiration for Odisha’s cultural legacy with the world, marking a celebration of pride and tradition.