Odisha Parba 2023 kick starts in New Delhi

New Delhi : Odisha Parba shines back once again after a gap of three years. New Delhi witnessed the start of Odisha Parba 2023, with joy and excitement. Odisha Parba showcases the rich and diverse culture of Odisha. The grand evening commenced with the great historic play, ‘Ahe Nilashaila’ that beautifully depicted the valour and legacy of Gajapati Maharaj Ramachandra Dev. Odisha Parba is being organised in New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for 3 days, from March 24th to 26th.

Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Shri Bisweshwar Tudu inaugurated the program by enlightens the ceremonial lamp with vedic chanting followed by Odisha’s anthem ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ in the august presence of Shri Sidhartha Pradhan President, Odia Samaj, Prakash Sahu & Mr. Sandeep Mohapatra, Trustee, Odia Samaj.

The event began with full enthusiasm with Shri Bisweshwar Tudu addressing the audience with his inaugural speech. He expressed his joy for being a part of Odisha Parba for the first time, and also stated he was really proud of it. He emphasized on the importance Odisha’s economic development by mentioning its history. Though every district of the state has its own distinct socio-economic scenario, Odisha however on its own has achieved its identity on a global scale. With the collaboration of Odisha and Central Government, there can be a boost in state’s tourism sector and other sectors as well.

Shri Sidhartha Pradhan delivered the welcome address. In his speech he spoke about Odia Asmita(Odia Identity) conclave, which was conducted for the first time in Odisha Parba’ history. Around 100 students from Odisha gladly attended the conclave.

The excited Delhiites will once again witness Odisha’s unique art, culture, heritage, tradition and taste its delectable cuisine. Organized by the non-profit, socio-cultural institution, Odia Samaj, New Delhi, this cultural delight has already started to mesmerize entire Delhi.

The highlight of the inaugural function was the stage play ‘Ahe Nila Shaila’ by Choklate Productions. The soulful performance of the artist playing the role of Puri Gajapati won the hearts of the audience. The play shows how Gajapati Ramachandra Dev had to endure difficulties in order to protect the shrine of Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath from the greed and treachery of the Muslim ruler Naib Nazim.

The theme for this year’s Odisha Parba is “Ananya Odisha”. The idea is to showcase the strength and composure of Odias that has helped Odisha to emerge as a dominant community in India. Odia Samaj had planned and has successfully conducted an Essay Writing Competition in tandem with this year’s theme. Essays were invited from Odia students and the winners of the competition are invited to visit Delhi during the Odisha Parba. Besides students, cross sections of farmers from the rural heartland are also invited to Delhi for a familiarization programme.

First time in Odisha Parba, a three-day Odisha Conclave is being organised, from 11 am -1.00 pm daily at the event grounds. The talking points for the Conclave are Odia Asmita, Odia Swabhiman and Odia Swabalamban. These discussions will feature some of the most reputed names in the national academic and intellectual spheres.

The first day of the event witnessed an enlightening discussion on Odisha Asmita in the presence of eminent speakers like Dr. Dipti Ranjan Pattanaik, Professor English Department, Faculty of Arts, Banaras Hindu University; Shri. Sabyasachi Mohapatra, National Award winner and popular film director and producer from Odisha; Prof. K.K. Basa, Chairman of the National Monument Authority and a famous anthropologist and Shri. D B Garnayak, Superintending Archaeologist, Puri Circle. Prof. Gourang Charan Das, retired Professor from Ravenshaw College was a virtual speaker in the conclave.

At the end of the program, Prakash Sahu, Trustee Mr. Sandeep Mohapatra, Trustee, Odia Samaj delivered the vote of thanks.

Stalls of street foods delicious Dahibara & Chat, Pahala Rasagolla, Jagannath Mahaprasad and several other odia dishes are available for the Delhi people to taste. Apart from these beautiful handicrafts from different districts of the state, such as Silver Filigree, artistic Pattachitra paintings, amazing jute products, wood crafts, brass products, appliqué works are attracting all the avid shoppers. Along with this Odisha’s unique handlooms are also available for handloom lovers of Delhi.