Odisha Para Javelin Thrower Overcomes Spinal Injury to Achieve International Glory

Suchitra Parida, a 30-year-old para javelin thrower from Bhuana village in Odisha’s Puri district, has triumphed over a severe spinal cord injury to achieve national and international recognition. Despite losing function in her lower limbs after an accident in 2016, Suchitra’s determination led her to win several medals, including bronze at the 2022 National Championship, silver at the 2023 Open International, and two golds in this year’s National Championship and Open International. Supported by Better Life Foundation, she trains under coach Malaya Ranjan Pati and aspires to represent India at the Paralympics.