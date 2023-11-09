Odisha Outshines in World Food India 2023 Event

New Delhi: The recently concluded World Food India 2023 event witnessed Odisha’s remarkable showcase of its diverse food products, innovative technologies, and promising investment opportunities.

During the inauguration event in Bharat Mandapam, Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi praised the participation of women in food processing sector and released Rs. 10.41 Cr for 3,570 SHG members in Odisha through one click disbursement as seed capital component under PMFME Scheme. The credit will help these SHGs expand their operations, enhance productivity, and access the requisite resources to formalize and grow their businesses within the food processing sector.

The Odisha Pavilion, led by the Government of Odisha, with Palladium as the Knowledge Partner, emerged as one of the event’s major attractions, drawing a significant influx of visitors with its beautiful outlook representing the rich heritage of the state. Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, Minister Industry, MSME &Energy Department visited the pavilion and interacted with the exhibitors. He praised the contributions of the local entrepreneurs, technologies and their products, including the award-winning coffee, locally grounded masalas, and canned Rasagolas.

Furthermore, a dedicated state session hosted by the Odisha Government, attended by Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, Minister, Industry, MSME and Energy Department, Shri Saswat Mishra, IAS, Principal Secretary, MSME Department, and Md. Sadique Alam, IAS, Director Industries, emphasized Odisha’s rising status as an emerging destination for the food processing sector and outlined the numerous opportunities within the Agribusiness & Food Processing Sector in the state.

Reflecting on Odisha’s participation in World Food India 2023, Shri Bibhuti Bhushana Dash, Special Secretary, MSME Department, Government of Odisha, said “Odisha has made significant progress in the food processing sector in recent years. Odisha is one of the fastest growing economies in India as it is becoming a “destination of choice” for businesses. Our participation in World Food India 2023 was a resounding success, generating an appreciable amount of proposed investment and business interest.

World Food India 2023 provided a global platform for businesses to network, collaborate, and explore new opportunities in the food sector. Odisha’s participation exemplified the state’s leading role in the food processing industry, positioning it as a preferred destination for prospective investments in the sector.