Odisha Operations of AM/NS India bags 3 gold awards in CCQC 2024  

Bhubaneswar : ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), Odisha Operations has won three Gold Awards at the Chapter Convention on Quality Concepts (CCQC) 2024, which was organised by Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) at Kolkata on 24th September 2024.

Team Innovators from Dabuna, Team Tech Titans from Paradeep Pellet Plant, and Team Technocrats from Paradeep Captive Power Plant received Gold Awards for demonstrating extraordinary problem-solving skills, innovative thinking, and commitment to excellence.

On the occasion, Shri Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operations, AM/NS India, said, “This accomplishment reflects the hard work and spirit of collaboration that define our organization. We commend our teams for their exemplary performance and draw inspiration from their success as we continue our journey towards excellence.”

90 teams of highly reputed organisations had participated in the CCQC 2024 competition.