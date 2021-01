Umerkote: One killed, seven others injured as portion of under-construction bridge collapses near Talapadar in Umerkote area of Nabarangpur district; the construction work undertaken by rural development department .

Odisha Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena asks Nabarangpur Collector to lodge criminal case & arrest the concerned contractor & other officials in charge of the construction of the Biju Setu near Talapadar.

Related

comments