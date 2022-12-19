Odisha : Offline sale of tickets for Hockey World Cup 2023 kick starts at Kalinga Stadium ,Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, the offline sale of tickets for Hockey World Cup 2023 will begin today, to match will be held at Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela from January 13.

As per reports, the sale of tickets has already begun from 11 am and will continue till evening 7pm ,respectively.

Besides, the prices of the tickets has been fixed as Rs500 for West Stand, Rs400 for East Stand and Rs 200 for North and South Stands of Kalinga Stadium. While, the prices of the tickets has been fixed as Rs500 for the West Stand, Rs 200 for East Stand and Rs 100 for North and South Stands of the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium .