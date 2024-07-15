Odisha: Officer Among Two Held with Cannabis Valued at Rs 2 Lakh

An Odisha police officer and a truck driver were arrested for possessing cannabis worth Rs 2 lakh in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a truck on Kumhari-Ahiwara Road on Sunday, finding 20 kg of cannabis hidden in the cabin. Assistant sub-inspector Ravindra Bhukta (50) and driver Gagan Anand Mehar (42), both from Cuttack, Odisha, were taken into custody. They admitted to bringing the consignment from Odisha to Bhilai for sale. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered, and an investigation is underway to uncover an inter-state drug racket.