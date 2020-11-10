Odisha: Nuapada reports 84 Covid-19 New Positives Cases today

Nuapada: Nuapada reports 84 Covid-19 New Positives Cases today, Tally mounts to 6,219. Odisha’s single-day tally drops below 1000. 987 fresh COVID19 cases reported in last 24hrs; 572 are quarantine cases & 415 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,03,780. COVID19 claims 13 more lives in Odisha; toll mounts to 1,454.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 86
2. Balasore: 25
3. Bargarh: 31
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 43
6. Boudh: 7
7. Cuttack: 85
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 22
10. Ganjam: 9
11. Jagatsinghpur: 45
12. Jajpur: 27
13. Jharsuguda: 34
14. Kalahandi: 23
15. Kandhamal: 8
16. Kendrapada: 60
17. Keonjhar: 30
18. Khurda: 86
19. Koraput: 7
20. Malkangiri: 4
21. Mayurbhanj: 84
22. Nawarangpur: 22
23. Nayagarh: 11
24. Nuapada: 41
25. Puri: 29
26. Rayagada: 11
27. Sambalpur: 17
28. Sonepur: 9
29. Sundargarh: 107
30. State Pool: 18
New recoveries: 1521
Cumulative tested: 5027959
Positive: 303780
Recovered: 289689
Active cases: 12584