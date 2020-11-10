Odisha: Nuapada reports 84 Covid-19 New Positives Cases today

Nuapada: Nuapada reports 84 Covid-19 New Positives Cases today, Tally mounts to 6,219. Odisha’s single-day tally drops below 1000. 987 fresh COVID19 cases reported in last 24hrs; 572 are quarantine cases & 415 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,03,780. COVID19 claims 13 more lives in Odisha; toll mounts to 1,454.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 86

2. Balasore: 25

3. Bargarh: 31

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 43

6. Boudh: 7

7. Cuttack: 85

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 22

10. Ganjam: 9

11. Jagatsinghpur: 45

12. Jajpur: 27

13. Jharsuguda: 34

14. Kalahandi: 23

15. Kandhamal: 8

16. Kendrapada: 60

17. Keonjhar: 30

18. Khurda: 86

19. Koraput: 7

20. Malkangiri: 4

21. Mayurbhanj: 84

22. Nawarangpur: 22

23. Nayagarh: 11

24. Nuapada: 41

25. Puri: 29

26. Rayagada: 11

27. Sambalpur: 17

28. Sonepur: 9

29. Sundargarh: 107

30. State Pool: 18

New recoveries: 1521

Cumulative tested: 5027959

Positive: 303780

Recovered: 289689

Active cases: 12584

