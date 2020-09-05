Odisha: Nuapada District reports 98 new COVID19 positive cases, total tally 745

Nuapada: Nuapada District reports 98 new COVID19 positive cases, total tally 745 . It should be noted that Odisha reports 3543 new COVID19 positive cases, taking the positives tally to 120221. 2161 from quarantine centres & 1382 are local contacts .
Khordha records all-time-high of 878 fresh cases followed by Mayurbhanj (326) and Cuttack (295). 7 more COVID19 patients succumb to the disease in last 24 hours in Odisha.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 68
2. Balasore: 153
3. Bargarh: 274
4. Bhadrak: 50
5. Balangir: 37
6. Boudh: 67
7. Cuttack: 295
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 69
10. Gajapati: 29
11. Ganjam: 102
12. Jagatsinghpur: 85
13. Jajpur: 206
14. Jharsuguda: 87
15. Kalahandi: 37
16. Kandhamal: 38
17. Kendrapada: 48
18. Keonjhar: 44
19. Khurda: 878
20. Koraput: 90
21. Malkangiri: 25
22. Mayurbhanj: 326
23. Nawarangpur: 33
24. Nayagarh: 34
25. Nuapada: 98
26. Puri: 61
27. Rayagada: 67
28. Sambalpur: 83
29. Sonepur: 99
30. Sundargarh: 56
New Recoveries: 2980
Cumulative Tested: 2048008
Positive: 120221
Recovered: 90331
Active Cases: 29299