Odisha: Nuapada District reports 98 new COVID19 positive cases, total tally 745

Nuapada: Nuapada District reports 98 new COVID19 positive cases, total tally 745 . It should be noted that Odisha reports 3543 new COVID19 positive cases, taking the positives tally to 120221. 2161 from quarantine centres & 1382 are local contacts .

Khordha records all-time-high of 878 fresh cases followed by Mayurbhanj (326) and Cuttack (295). 7 more COVID19 patients succumb to the disease in last 24 hours in Odisha.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 68

2. Balasore: 153

3. Bargarh: 274

4. Bhadrak: 50

5. Balangir: 37

6. Boudh: 67

7. Cuttack: 295

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 69

10. Gajapati: 29

11. Ganjam: 102

12. Jagatsinghpur: 85

13. Jajpur: 206

14. Jharsuguda: 87

15. Kalahandi: 37

16. Kandhamal: 38

17. Kendrapada: 48

18. Keonjhar: 44

19. Khurda: 878

20. Koraput: 90

21. Malkangiri: 25

22. Mayurbhanj: 326

23. Nawarangpur: 33

24. Nayagarh: 34

25. Nuapada: 98

26. Puri: 61

27. Rayagada: 67

28. Sambalpur: 83

29. Sonepur: 99

30. Sundargarh: 56

New Recoveries: 2980

Cumulative Tested: 2048008

Positive: 120221

Recovered: 90331

Active Cases: 29299

Related

comments