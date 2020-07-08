Odisha: Nuapada District reports 4 new COVID19 Positive cases today, total tally 86

Nuapada: Nuapada District reports 4 new COVID19 Positive cases today, total tally in the district reached at 86.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 527 new COVID19 Positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally 10624. 338 from quarantine centres & 189 local contacts . Odisha reports 6 new Covid19 deaths, total death toll rises to 48 . anjam district reports 3 death cases, Kendrapara, Khurda & Rayagada report 1 death each.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 26

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Bolangir: 21

6. Cuttack: 17

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Gajapati: 3

9. Ganjam: 215

10. Jagatsinghpur: 4

11. Jajpur: 25

12. Jharsuguda: 4

13. Kendrapada: 5

14. Keonjhar: 7

15. Khorda: 50

16. Koraput: 6

17. Malkangiri: 3

18. Mayurbhanj: 10

19. Nawarangpur: 3

20. Nayagarh: 18

21. Nuapada: 4

22. Puri: 16

23. Rayagada: 1

24. Sambalpur: 1

25. Sonepur: 5

26. Sundargarh: 78

New Recoveries: 217

Cumulative Tested: 308698

Positive: 10624

Recovered: 6703

Active Cases: 3860

