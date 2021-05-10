Odisha: Nuapada District reports 311 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Nuapada: Nuapada District reports 311 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 10031 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Khurda registers highest 1329 fresh infections, followed by Sundargarh (824) and Cuttack (720).
Covid-19 Report For 9th May
New Positive Cases: 10031
In quarantine: 6623
Local contacts: 3408
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 456
2. Balasore: 230
3. Bargarh: 450
4. Bhadrak: 248
5. Balangir: 274
6. Boudh: 183
7. Cuttack: 720
8. Deogarh: 118
9. Dhenkanal: 244
10. Gajapati: 89
11. Ganjam: 209
12. Jagatsinghpur: 115
13. Jajpur: 328
14. Jharsuguda: 418
15. Kalahandi: 433
16. Kandhamal: 75
17. Kendrapada: 243
18. Keonjhar: 166
19. Khurda: 1329
20. Koraput: 142
21. Malkangiri: 62
22. Mayurbhanj: 207
23. Nawarangpur: 306
24. Nayagarh: 269
25. Nuapada: 311
26. Puri: 708
27. Rayagada: 132
28. Sambalpur: 302
29. Sonepur: 169
30. Sundargarh: 824
31. State Pool: 271
New recoveries: 8541
Cumulative tested: 10566215
Positive: 544873
Recovered: 447863
Active cases: 94760