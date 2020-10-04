Odisha: Nuapada District reports 147 new COVID19 cases Today; Tally mounts to 3,485

Nuapada: Nuapada District reports 147 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; Tally mounts to 3,485.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 3326 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. 1945 new positives detected from quarantine while 1381 are local contacts. Tally mounts to 2,32,713. 13 districts record 100-plus cases with Khorda being worst-hit with 638 new cases followed by Cuttack (268) and Jajpur (148).
15 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours. Toll rises to 907.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 119
2. Balasore: 122
3. Bargarh: 94
4. Bhadrak: 36
5. Balangir: 103
6. Boudh: 54
7. Cuttack: 268
8. Deogarh: 21
9. Dhenkanal: 85
10. Gajapati: 22
11. Ganjam: 57
12. Jagatsinghpur: 80
13. Jajpur: 148
14. Jharsuguda: 107
15. Kalahandi: 77
16. Kandhamal: 60
17. Kendrapada: 103
18. Keonjhar: 101
19. Khurda: 638
20. Koraput: 45
21. Malkangiri: 19
22. Mayurbhanj: 131
23. Nawarangpur: 61
24. Nayagarh: 61
25. Nuapada: 147
26. Puri: 140
27. Rayagada: 53
28. Sambalpur: 107
29. Sonepur: 25
30. Sundargarh: 93
31. State Pool: 149
New Recovery: 4066
Cumulative Tested: 3440835
Positive: 232713
Recovered: 198194
Active Cases: 33559