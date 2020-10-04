Odisha: Nuapada District reports 147 new COVID19 cases Today; Tally mounts to 3,485

Nuapada: Nuapada District reports 147 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; Tally mounts to 3,485.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 3326 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. 1945 new positives detected from quarantine while 1381 are local contacts. Tally mounts to 2,32,713. 13 districts record 100-plus cases with Khorda being worst-hit with 638 new cases followed by Cuttack (268) and Jajpur (148).

15 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours. Toll rises to 907.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 119

2. Balasore: 122

3. Bargarh: 94

4. Bhadrak: 36

5. Balangir: 103

6. Boudh: 54

7. Cuttack: 268

8. Deogarh: 21

9. Dhenkanal: 85

10. Gajapati: 22

11. Ganjam: 57

12. Jagatsinghpur: 80

13. Jajpur: 148

14. Jharsuguda: 107

15. Kalahandi: 77

16. Kandhamal: 60

17. Kendrapada: 103

18. Keonjhar: 101

19. Khurda: 638

20. Koraput: 45

21. Malkangiri: 19

22. Mayurbhanj: 131

23. Nawarangpur: 61

24. Nayagarh: 61

25. Nuapada: 147

26. Puri: 140

27. Rayagada: 53

28. Sambalpur: 107

29. Sonepur: 25

30. Sundargarh: 93

31. State Pool: 149

New Recovery: 4066

Cumulative Tested: 3440835

Positive: 232713

Recovered: 198194

Active Cases: 33559

