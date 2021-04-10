Odisha: Nuapada district reports 135 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Nuapada: Nuapada district reports 135 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. Odisha reports 1374 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. Sundargarh district highest with 355.
New Positive Cases: 1374
In Quarantine: 812
Local Contacts: 562
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 33
2. Balasore: 17
3. Bargarh: 59
4. Bhadrak: 30
5. Balangir: 12
6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 51
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 5
10. Gajapati: 8
11. Ganjam: 20
12. Jagatsinghpur: 9
13. Jajpur: 25
14. Jharsuguda: 52
15. Kalahandi: 45
16. Kandhamal: 3
17. Kendrapada: 4
18. Keonjhar: 24
19. Khurda: 193
20. Koraput: 8
21. Mayurbhanj: 26
22. Nawarangpur: 20
23. Nayagarh: 13
24. Nuapada: 135
25. Puri: 44
26. Rayagada: 47
27. Sambalpur: 77
28. Sonepur: 4
29. Sundargarh: 355
30. State Pool: 45
New recoveries: 310
Cumulative tested: 9338708
Positive: 348182
Recovered: 339200
Active cases: 7003