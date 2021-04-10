Odisha: Nuapada district reports 135 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Nuapada: Nuapada district reports 135 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. Odisha reports 1374 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. Sundargarh district highest with 355.

New Positive Cases: 1374

In Quarantine: 812

Local Contacts: 562

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 33

2. Balasore: 17

3. Bargarh: 59

4. Bhadrak: 30

5. Balangir: 12

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 51

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 5

10. Gajapati: 8

11. Ganjam: 20

12. Jagatsinghpur: 9

13. Jajpur: 25

14. Jharsuguda: 52

15. Kalahandi: 45

16. Kandhamal: 3

17. Kendrapada: 4

18. Keonjhar: 24

19. Khurda: 193

20. Koraput: 8

21. Mayurbhanj: 26

22. Nawarangpur: 20

23. Nayagarh: 13

24. Nuapada: 135

25. Puri: 44

26. Rayagada: 47

27. Sambalpur: 77

28. Sonepur: 4

29. Sundargarh: 355

30. State Pool: 45

New recoveries: 310

Cumulative tested: 9338708

Positive: 348182

Recovered: 339200

Active cases: 7003