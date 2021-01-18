Odisha: Nuapada District reports 11 fresh COVID19 infections in last 24 hours

Nuapada: Nuapada District reports 11 fresh COVID19 infections in last 24 hours . It should be noted that Odisha adds 134 fresh COVID19 infections in last 24 hours; 79 are quarantine cases & 55 local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,33,444.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Balangir: 3

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 2

7. Gajapati: 1

8. Ganjam: 1

9. Jagatsinghpur: 1

10. Jajpur: 7

11. Jharsuguda: 12

12. Kalahandi: 1

13. Kendrapada: 1

14. Keonjhar: 3

15. Khurda: 5

16. Mayurbhanj: 4

17. Nuapada: 11

18. Puri: 16

19. Sambalpur: 19

20. Sonepur: 2

21. Sundargarh: 25

22. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 228

Cumulative tested: 7402538

Positive: 333444

Recovered: 329546

Active cases: 1944

