Odisha: Nuapada District reports 106 new COVID19 positive cases Today, total tally to 2,960 in the District

Nuapada: Nuapada District reports 106 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally to 2,960 in the District.
3235 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hrs; 1915 from quarantine centres & 1320 are local contacts. State’s tally surges to 2,12,609
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 179
2. Balasore: 100
3. Bargarh: 137
4. Bhadrak: 67
5. Balangir: 101
6. Boudh: 42
7. Cuttack: 318
8. Deogarh: 12
9. Dhenkanal: 69
10. Gajapati: 31
11. Ganjam: 28
12. Jagatsinghpur: 86
13. Jajpur: 110
14. Jharsuguda: 71
15. Kalahandi: 42
16. Kandhamal: 62
17. Kendrapada: 103
18. Keonjhar: 86
19. Khurda: 506
20. Koraput: 59
21. Malkangiri: 21
22. Mayurbhanj: 118
23. Nawrangpur: 124
24. Nayagarh: 43
25. Nuapada: 106
26. Puri: 79
27. Rayagada: 101
28. Sambalpur: 120
29. Sonepur: 65
30. Sundargarh: 101
31. State Pool: 148
New Recovery: 3378
Cumulative Tested: 3159400
Positive: 212609
Recovered: 173571
Active Case: 38172