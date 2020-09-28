Odisha: Nuapada District reports 106 new COVID19 positive cases Today, total tally to 2,960 in the District

Nuapada: Nuapada District reports 106 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally to 2,960 in the District.

3235 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hrs; 1915 from quarantine centres & 1320 are local contacts. State’s tally surges to 2,12,609

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 179

2. Balasore: 100

3. Bargarh: 137

4. Bhadrak: 67

5. Balangir: 101

6. Boudh: 42

7. Cuttack: 318

8. Deogarh: 12

9. Dhenkanal: 69

10. Gajapati: 31

11. Ganjam: 28

12. Jagatsinghpur: 86

13. Jajpur: 110

14. Jharsuguda: 71

15. Kalahandi: 42

16. Kandhamal: 62

17. Kendrapada: 103

18. Keonjhar: 86

19. Khurda: 506

20. Koraput: 59

21. Malkangiri: 21

22. Mayurbhanj: 118

23. Nawrangpur: 124

24. Nayagarh: 43

25. Nuapada: 106

26. Puri: 79

27. Rayagada: 101

28. Sambalpur: 120

29. Sonepur: 65

30. Sundargarh: 101

31. State Pool: 148

New Recovery: 3378

Cumulative Tested: 3159400

Positive: 212609

Recovered: 173571

Active Case: 38172

Related

comments