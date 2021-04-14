Odisha: Nuapada District reports 104 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Nuapada: Nuapada District reports 104 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. Odisha reports 2267 new COVID19 casesin last 24 hours. Highest 458 infections detected in Sundargarh.
In quarantine: 1314
Local contacts: 953
New Positive Cases: 2267
In quarantine: 1314
Local contacts: 953
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 48
2. Balasore: 67
3. Bargarh: 120
4. Bhadrak: 28
5. Balangir: 93
6. Cuttack: 117
7. Deogarh: 12
8. Dhenkanal: 5
9. Gajapati: 31
10. Ganjam: 70
11. Jagatsinghpur: 35
12. Jajpur: 52
13. Jharsuguda: 55
14. Kalahandi: 34
15. Kandhamal: 12
16. Kendrapada: 12
17. Keonjhar: 55
18. Khurda: 348
19. Koraput: 12
20. Malkangiri: 2
21. Mayurbhanj: 60
22. Nawarangpur: 104
23. Nayagarh: 19
24. Nuapada: 104
25. Puri: 70
26. Rayagada: 27
27. Sambalpur: 120
28. Sonepur: 16
29. Sundargarh: 458
30. State Pool: 81
New recoveries: 523
Cumulative tested: 9461720
Positive: 355353
Recovered: 341123
Active cases: 12244