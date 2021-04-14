Odisha: Nuapada District reports 104 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Nuapada: Nuapada District reports 104 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. Odisha reports 2267 new COVID19 casesin last 24 hours. Highest 458 infections detected in Sundargarh.

In quarantine: 1314

Local contacts: 953

New Positive Cases: 2267

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 48

2. Balasore: 67

3. Bargarh: 120

4. Bhadrak: 28

5. Balangir: 93

6. Cuttack: 117

7. Deogarh: 12

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Gajapati: 31

10. Ganjam: 70

11. Jagatsinghpur: 35

12. Jajpur: 52

13. Jharsuguda: 55

14. Kalahandi: 34

15. Kandhamal: 12

16. Kendrapada: 12

17. Keonjhar: 55

18. Khurda: 348

19. Koraput: 12

20. Malkangiri: 2

21. Mayurbhanj: 60

22. Nawarangpur: 104

23. Nayagarh: 19

24. Nuapada: 104

25. Puri: 70

26. Rayagada: 27

27. Sambalpur: 120

28. Sonepur: 16

29. Sundargarh: 458

30. State Pool: 81

New recoveries: 523

Cumulative tested: 9461720

Positive: 355353

Recovered: 341123

Active cases: 12244