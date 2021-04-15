Odisha: Nuapada District registers151 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Nuapada: Nuapada District registers 151 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 2989 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. Sundargarh registers highest 631 cases.
New Positive Cases: 2989
In quarantine: 1733
Local contacts: 1256
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 65
2. Balasore: 83
3. Bargarh: 126
4. Bhadrak: 34
5. Balangir: 110
6. Boudh: 10
7. Cuttack: 208
8. Deogarh: 23
9. Dhenkanal: 21
10. Gajapati: 15
11. Ganjam: 63
12. Jagatsinghpur: 24
13. Jajpur: 51
14. Jharsuguda: 84
15. Kalahandi: 260
16. Kandhamal: 8
17. Kendrapada: 11
18. Keonjhar: 77
19. Khurda: 438
20. Koraput: 14
21. Malkangiri: 2
22. Mayurbhanj: 38
23. Nawarangpur: 43
24. Nayagarh: 12
25. Nuapada: 151
26. Puri: 112
27. Rayagada: 27
28. Sambalpur: 148
29. Sonepur: 6
30. Sundargarh: 631
31. State Pool: 94
New recoveries: 610
Cumulative tested: 9496291
Positive: 358342
Recovered: 341733
Active cases: 14621