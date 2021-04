Bhubaneswar: Nilachal and Hi-Tech Covid hospitals to become operational from today, while Blue Wheel Covid Hospital will open tomorrow. Sparsh and KIMS Covid hospitals to become operational soon.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to adopt old strategies to curb spread of Covid19, to enforce strict #Covid appropriate behaviour in markets; shops & business establishments will be sealed if #Covid19 norms including social distancing and use of mask are violated .