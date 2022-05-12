Odisha: Newborn rescues at Manijanga hospital, CWC referred the child to DHH for treatment

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The Child Welfare Committee [CWC], Jagatsinghpur rescued a female newborn from Manijanga hospital under Tirtol block on Tuesday, the infant was recovered under the possession of a nurse Sagarika Ojha who is working in the hospital.

After rescuing the baby CWC held its sitting and ordered to shift the newborn to Special Newborn Care Unit [SNCU] at district Headquarters Hospital and directed Tirtol police station to lodge a case against the nurse and her husband.

Meanwhile, the newborn mother has approached CWC to get back the child who is undergoing treatment at SNCU on Thursday, but a decision is yet to be taken in the matter after holding a CWC meeting, informed district child protection officer K C Rout.

The report said that a pregnant woman from Beheda village under Tirtol block was admitted to Manijanga hospital for delivery who gave birth to a female child on Monday night, the woman mother of two children had proposed to give the newborn to her sister but she could not incline to take the child

Later nurse Sagarika who had assisted the delivery of the pregnant offered a proposal to take the newborn. After being agreed with the nurse’s proposal the woman and her husband handed over the child to the nurse and returned village on Tuesday night.

Acting on a tipoff CWC and childline authority raided nurse Sagarika’s residence at Manijanga and rescued the newborn under her custody on Wednesday night.

The child had brought to the DHH here on Wednesday night and conducted a health check-up by a pediatrician who suggested keeping the baby in SNCU for care and treatment.

Meanwhile, the newborn parents on Thursday have approached CWC for taking back the child and revealed that no clandestine and financial transactions have been done giving the child to Nurse Sagarika, when my sister disagreed with taking my newborn daughter then I voluntarily dispensed the newborn to the nurse, as we have no financial capability to bear our third children newborn mothers petition to CWC revealed.

acting on the CWC complaint the Tirtol cops visited Nurse Sagarika’s residence on Thursday and interrogated about the matter and likely furnish its report to CWC tomorrow. after police reports are received CWC to hold its sitting at Jagatsinghpur then a decision would be taken returning the child to her parents, informed CWC sources. [Ends]