Odisha: Nayagarh District reports 77 new COVID19 positive cases Today; Total cases 3,666

Nayagarh: Nayagarh District reports 77 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours; Total cases 3,666 .
It Should be noted that 3996 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2359 from quarantine centres & 1637 are local contacts. Tally mounts to 143117. Khordha reports maximum 606 COVID19 cases.
COVID19 death toll in #Odisha breaches 600 mark. With 11 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 602.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 138
2. Balasore: 209
3. Bargarh: 97
4. Bhadrak: 112
5. Balangir: 124
6. Boudh: 39
7. Cuttack: 354
8. Deogarh: 10
9. Dhenkanal: 87
10. Gajapati: 25
11. Ganjam: 89
12. Jagatsinghpur: 122
13. Jajpur: 119
14. Jharsuguda: 79
15. Kalahandi: 58
16. Kandhamal: 47
17. Kendrapada: 130
18. Keonjhar: 60
19. Khurda: 606
20. Koraput: 93
21. Malkangiri: 47
22. Mayurbhanj: 160
23. Nawarangpur: 151
24. Nayagarh: 77
25. Nuapada: 103
26. Puri: 279
27. Rayagada: 105
28. Sambalpur: 91
29. Sonepur: 91
30. Sundargarh: 88
31. State Pool: 206
New Recovery: 2706
Cumulative Tested: 2323641
Positive: 143117
Recovered: 108001
Active Case: 34458