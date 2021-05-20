Odisha: Nayagarh District reports 382 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Nayagarh: Nayagarh District reports 382 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 11498 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. Khurda district highest with 1497, followed by Cuttack 1107,Angul 867 Positive cases.

Covid-19 Report For 19th May

New Positive Cases: 11498

In quarantine: 6439

Local contacts: 5059

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 867

2. Balasore: 524

3. Bargarh: 395

4. Bhadrak: 134

5. Balangir: 294

6. Boudh: 313

7. Cuttack: 1107

8. Deogarh: 114

9. Dhenkanal: 251

10. Gajapati: 86

11. Ganjam: 228

12. Jagatsinghpur: 325

13. Jajpur: 378

14. Jharsuguda: 247

15. Kalahandi: 205

16. Kandhamal: 101

17. Kendrapada: 204

18. Keonjhar: 193

19. Khurda: 1497

20. Koraput: 266

21. Malkangiri: 110

22. Mayurbhanj: 538

23. Nawarangpur: 346

24. Nayagarh: 382

25. Nuapada: 152

26. Puri: 424

27. Rayagada: 233

28. Sambalpur: 393

29. Sonepur: 227

30. Sundargarh: 703

31. State Pool: 261

New recoveries: 10036

Cumulative tested: 11118984

Positive: 655899

Recovered: 546631

Active cases: 106812