Odisha: Nayagarh District reports 30 new COVID19 cases, tally at 488

Nayagarh: Nayagarh District reports 30 new COVID19 cases, total tally in the District reached at 488.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 1376 new COVID19 cases today, tally at 25389. Of the 1376 new COVID19 cases, Ganjam reports the highest number of positives (484) followed by Khurda (187) & Keonjhar (103).

10 more COVID19 patients succumb to the disease in last 24 hours; death toll rises to 140.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 29

3. Bargarh: 7

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Balangir: 19

6. Boudh: 8

7. Cuttack: 75

8. Deogarh: 11

9. Dhenkanal: 15

10. Gajapati: 74

11. Ganjam: 484

12. Jagatsinghpur: 11

13. Jajpur: 8

14. Jharsuguda: 6

15. Kalahandi: 11

16. Kandhamal: 12

17. Kendrapada: 11

18. Keonjhar: 103

19. Khurda: 187

20. Koraput: 7

21. Malkangiri: 15

22. Mayurbhanj: 22

23. Nawarangpur: 21

24. Nayagarh: 30

25. Nuapada: 4

26. Puri: 91

27. Rayagada: 45

28. Sambalpur: 17

29. Sonepur: 5

30. Sundargarh: 33

