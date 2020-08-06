Odisha: Nayagarh District reports 25 new Covid-19 Positive Cases Today, total tally 802

Nayagarh: Nayagarh District reports 25 new Covid-19 Positive Cases Today, total tally in the district reached at 802.
It should be noted that Biggest single-day spike witnessed in Odisha with detection of 1699 COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Total Tally breaches 40,000-mark & stands at 40717. 1073 from Quarantine centre, Local Contacts 626.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 17
2. Balasore: 17
3. Bargarh: 81
4. Bhadrak: 66
5. Balangir: 21
6. Boudh: 8
7. Cuttack: 105
8. Dhenkanal: 27
9. Gajapati: 59
10. Ganjam: 268
11. Jagatsinghpur: 16
12. Jajpur: 41
13. Jharsuguda: 10
14. Kalahandi: 30
15. Kandhamal: 74
16. Kendrapada: 27
17. Keonjhar: 56
18. Khurda: 220
19. Koraput: 41
20. Malkangiri: 72
21. Mayurbhanj: 24
22. Nawarangpur: 16
23. Nayagarh: 25
24. Nuapada: 3
25. Puri: 67
26. Rayagada: 19
27. Sambalpur: 101
28. Sonepur: 10
29. Sundargarh: 178
New Recoveries: 1255
Cumulative Tested: 600591
Positive: 40717
Recovered: 25737
Active Cases: 14700