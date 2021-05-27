Odisha: Nayagarh District reports 207 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Nayagarh: Nayagarh District reports 207 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 6736 new COVID19 positive cases & 34 new deaths in last 24 hours with Angul registering highest number of 788 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 26th May

New Positive Cases: 6736

In quarantine: 3774

Local contacts: 2962

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 788

2. Balasore: 71

3. Bargarh: 405

4. Bhadrak: 206

5. Balangir: 144

6. Boudh: 262

7. Cuttack: 362

8. Deogarh: 64

9. Dhenkanal: 178

10. Gajapati: 80

11. Ganjam: 196

12. Jagatsinghpur: 106

13. Jajpur: 374

14. Jharsuguda: 120

15. Kalahandi: 241

16. Kandhamal: 85

17. Kendrapada: 24

18. Keonjhar: 24

19. Khurda: 517

20. Koraput: 219

21. Malkangiri: 98

22. Mayurbhanj: 34

23. Nawarangpur: 282

24. Nayagarh: 207

25. Nuapada: 48

26. Puri: 265

27. Rayagada: 123

28. Sambalpur: 309

29. Sonepur: 82

30. Sundargarh: 720

31. State Pool: 102

New recoveries: 10635

Cumulative tested: 11552985

Positive: 732739

Recovered: 623628

Active cases: 106440