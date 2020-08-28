Odisha: Nayagarh District reports 109 new COVID19 cases Today

Nayagarh: Nayagarh District reports 109 new COVID19 cases Today, total postive cases in the distirct reached at 2,746. It should be noted that 3682 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2241 from quarantine centres & 1441 are local contacts . Total positive tally to 94668. Coronavirus tally explodes in Khordha district with 775 new cases. Rayagada reports a record spike of 495 positives today.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 56
2. Balasore: 87
3. Bargarh: 152
4. Bhadrak: 51
5. Balangir: 68
6. Boudh: 14
7. Cuttack: 369
8. Deogarh: 12
9. Dhenkanal: 61
10. Gajapati: 48
11. Ganjam: 174
12. Jagatsinghpur: 44
13. Jajpur: 88
14. Jharsuguda: 43
15. Kalahandi: 41
16. Kandhamal: 36
17. Kendrapada: 44
18. Keonjhar: 59
19. Khurda: 775
20. Koraput: 140
21. Malkangiri: 86
22. Mayurbhanj: 272
23. Nawarangpur: 38
24. Nayagarh: 109
25. Nuapada: 23
26. Puri: 115
27. Rayagada: 495
28. Sambalpur: 128
29. Sonepur: 27
30. Sundargarh: 27
New Recoveries: 2510
Cumulative Tested: 1612097
Positive: 94668
Recovered: 65323
Active Cases: 28836