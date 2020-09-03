Odisha: Nayagarh District reports 100 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours,total tally 3,215

Nayagarh: Nayagarh District reports 100 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours,total tally inn the district reached at 3,215.
It should be noted that 3631 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2214 from quarantine centres & 1417 are local contacts . State’s total count rises to 113411. Odisha reports 8 more COVID19 deaths. Total death toll rises to 522.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 41
2. Balasore: 114
3. Bargarh: 238
4. Bhadrak: 186
5. Balangir: 39
6. Boudh: 27
7. Cuttack: 370
8. Deogarh: 11
9. Dhenkanal: 56
10. Gajapati: 9
11. Ganjam: 107
12. Jagatsinghpur: 79
13. Jajpur: 127
14. Jharsuguda: 80
15. Kalahandi: 27
16. Kandhamal: 44
17. Kendrapada: 85
18. Keonjhar: 80
19. Khurda: 722
20. Koraput: 93
21. Malkangiri: 55
22. Mayurbhanj: 365
23. Nawarangpur: 46
24. Nayagarh: 100
25. Nuapada: 49
26. Puri: 157
27. Rayagada: 111
28. Sambalpur: 68
29. Sonepur: 50
30. Sundargarh: 95
New Recoveries: 3303
Cumulative Tested: 1950591
Positive: 113411
Recovered: 84073
Active Cases: 28763