Odisha: Nawarangpur District reports 65 new Covid19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 919

Nawarangpur: Nawarangpur District reports 65 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the district reached at 919.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 3371 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 87602. 2053 from quarantine centres & 1318 are local contacts . Khordha worst-hit with 547 fresh cases followed by another high spike of 357 infections in Cuttack. 9 other districts register 100-plus cases.
13 COVID19 deaths reported in Odisha in last 24 hours. 3 each from Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts, 2 each from Cuttack and Ganjam districts, 1 each from Keonjhar, Khordha and Puri districts.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 63
2. Balasore: 98
3. Bargarh: 98
4. Bhadrak: 114
5. Balangir: 76
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 357
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 67
10. Gajapati: 41
11. Ganjam: 196
12. Jagatsinghpur: 95
13. Jajpur: 173
14. Jharsuguda: 93
15. Kalahandi: 28
16. Kandhamal: 41
17. Kendrapada: 76
18. Keonjhar: 74
19. Khurda: 547
20. Koraput: 91
21. Malkangiri: 134
22. Mayurbhanj: 92
23. Nawarangpur: 65
24. Nayagarh: 171
25. Nuapada: 15
26. Puri: 144
27. Rayagada: 146
28. Sambalpur: 107
29. Sonepur: 3
30. Sundargarh: 154
New Recoveries: 2546
Cumulative Tested: 14,85,167
Positive: 87602
Recovered: 59470
Active Cases: 27638