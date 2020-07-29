Odisha: Nawarangpur District Reports 26 new Covid-19 cases Today, Total tally 232

Nawarangpur: Nawarangpur District Reports 26 new Covid-19 cases Today, Total tally in the district reached at 232.
It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1068 new Covid-19 cases Today, Total tally 29175. Of the total 1068 new Covid19 cases, 662 positives reported from quarantine centres while 406 are local contacts. Ganjam logs the maximum of 245 cases while Khurda is next with 194 cases. Sundergarh reports a big surge of 112 cases.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 20
2. Balasore: 29
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 26
6. Cuttack: 61
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 1
9. Gajapati: 88
10. Ganjam: 245
11. Jagatsinghpur: 3
12. Jajpur: 12
13. Jharsuguda: 12
14. Kalahandi: 19
15. Kandhamal: 11
16. Kendrapada: 8
17. Khurda: 194
18. Koraput: 66
19. Malkangiri: 1
20. Mayurbhanj: 20
21. Nawarangpur: 26
22. Nayagarh: 29
23. Nuapada: 11
24. Puri: 16
25. Rayagada: 24
26. Sambalpur: 21
27. Sonepur: 2
28. Sundargarh: 112
New Recoveries: 687
Cumulative Tested: 487310
Positive: 29175
Recovered: 18060
Active Cases: 10920