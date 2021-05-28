Odisha: Nawarangpur District reports 242 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Nawarangpur: Nawarangpur District reports 242 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 7216 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Cuttack records highest 1,091 fresh COVID19 cases followed by Khordha (809).Total positive cases now stand at 739955
Covid-19 Report For 27th May
New Positive Cases: 7216
In quarantine: 4041
Local contacts: 3175
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 409
2. Balasore: 215
3. Bargarh: 331
4. Bhadrak: 246
5. Balangir: 130
6. Boudh: 148
7. Cuttack: 1091
8. Deogarh: 68
9. Dhenkanal: 428
10. Gajapati: 38
11. Ganjam: 150
12. Jagatsinghpur: 183
13. Jajpur: 241
14. Jharsuguda: 64
15. Kalahandi: 150
16. Kandhamal: 101
17. Kendrapada: 487
18. Keonjhar: 72
19. Khurda: 809
20. Koraput: 220
21. Malkangiri: 135
22. Mayurbhanj: 27
23. Nawarangpur: 242
24. Nayagarh: 164
25. Nuapada: 66
26. Puri: 110
27. Rayagada: 246
28. Sambalpur: 241
29. Sonepur: 74
30. Sundargarh: 184
31. State Pool: 146
New recoveries: 11551
Cumulative tested: 11596753
Positive: 739955
Recovered: 635179
Active cases: 102072