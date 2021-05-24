Odisha: Nawarangpur District records 322 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Nawarangpur: Nawarangpur District records 322 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha records 11059 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. Cuttack registers highest 1133 new infections.

Covid-19 Report For 23rd May

New Positive Cases: 11059

In quarantine: 6193

Local contacts: 4866

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 859

2. Balasore: 400

3. Bargarh: 367

4. Bhadrak: 377

5. Balangir: 166

6. Boudh: 261

7. Cuttack: 1133

8. Deogarh: 103

9. Dhenkanal: 351

10. Gajapati: 67

11. Ganjam: 155

12. Jagatsinghpur: 330

13. Jajpur: 564

14. Jharsuguda: 228

15. Kalahandi: 407

16. Kandhamal: 103

17. Kendrapada: 309

18. Keonjhar: 200

19. Khurda: 1010

20. Koraput: 175

21. Malkangiri: 98

22. Mayurbhanj: 662

23. Nawarangpur: 322

24. Nayagarh: 246

25. Nuapada: 44

26. Puri: 430

27. Rayagada: 177

28. Sambalpur: 379

29. Sonepur: 204

30. Sundargarh: 729

31. State Pool: 203

New recoveries: 11627

Cumulative tested: 11375076

Positive: 703441

Recovered: 589610

Active cases: 111262